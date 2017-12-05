A-J girls’ track fourth in Mississippi Division

The Anna-Jonesboro Community High School girls’ track team had two first place finishes at the Southern Illinois River-to-River Conference Mississippi Division track meet at Carterville Friday, May 5.

Julia Lasley won the pole vault with a 9-0 jump and Brooke Miller won the high jump with a 5-0 jump.

Du Quoin won the Mississippi Division with a score of 170. A-J finished in fourth place with 64.

A-J’s Addison Osman won a second place for A-J in the 100-meter hurdles with an 18.45 finish.

Third place finishes for the Lady Wildcats were Brooke Miller in the 800-meter run in 2:39.99 and the 4x200-meter relay team of Brayden Fitzgerald-Deemer, Carsten Clements, Ashley Detering and Olivia Wilkins in 2:00.39.

Fourth place efforts for A-J were Jade Marks in the triple jump with 30-04; Brooke Miller in the 300-meter hurdles in 53.09; the 4x100-meter relay team of Fitzgerald-Deemer, Detering, Lasley and Addison Osman in 55.79 and the 4x400-meter relay team of Fitzgerald-Deemer, Marks, Lasley and Brooke Miller in 4:51.20.

Fifth place efforts for the Lady Wildcats were the 4x800-meter relay team of Clair Boget, Madison Lingle, Madison Goins and Kaitlyn Holshouser in 13:02.33 and Alivia Miller in the 100-meter hurdles in 19.17.

Sixth place finishes were Osman in the high jump with 4-10; Alivia Miller in the 300-meter hurdles in 56.84; Osman in the 100-meter dash in 14.22 and Marks in the 400-meter dash in 1:07.96.

Seventh place finishes were Andersyn Frick in the pole vault with 6-06; Madison Lingle in the 1600-meter run in 6:59.66; Detering in the 200-meter dash in 30.03 and Kenzi Boget in the 3200-meter run in 15:16.15.

Eighth place finishes were Marks in the long jump with 14-01.50 and Connar Hadley in the discus with 67-11.