A-J girls’ track second at Du Quoin Invitational

Julia Lasley finished in first place in the pole vault with a 9-6 effort to lead the Anna-Jonesboro Community High School girls’ track team at the Du Quoin Ladies Invitational Tuesday, April 24.

A-J finished in second place at the 8-team meet with a score of 94. Host Du Quoin won with 141.53.

Second place efforts for the Lady Wildcats were recorded by Amiyah Hart in the 400-meter dash in 1:05.45 and Anna Hess in both the shot put with a 30-11 effort and in the discus with a 91-01.50 throw.

Third places finishes for A-J were posted by Addison Osman in the 100-meter hurdles in 17.75 and the 4x200-meter relay team of Atarah Hart, Ashley Detering, Julia Ellis and Jade Marks in 2:01.61.

Fourth place finishes were recorded by Lexi Lingle in the discus with a throw of 83-01; the 4x100-meter relay team of Amiyah Hart, Osman, Lasley and Atarah Hart in 55.17; the 4x400-meter relay team of Brayden Fitzgerald/Deener; Maddie Lingle, Marks and Julia Hall in 4:51.73; Lasley in the 200-meter dash in 30.13; Osman in the high jump with 4-10 and Hall in the 3200-meter run in 13:56.96.

Fifth place finishes were posted by Marks in the long jump with 14.09 and Jaycee Woodward in the discus with a toss of 83-0.

Sixth place finishes were recorded by Hall in the 800-meter run in 2:55.86 and Atarah Hart in the 200-meter dash in 30.82.

The Southern Illinois River-to-River Conference meet is scheduled Thursday, today, at West Frankfort.