A-J girls’ track team competes at two invitationals

The Anna-Jonesboro Community High School girls’ track team competed in two recent invitational meets.

Nashville Invitational: 1st: Nashville 87.25; 10th: A-J 22.

The Lady Wildcats’ Julia Lasley won the pole vault with an A-J school record vault of 10-9 at the invitational on Thursday, April 27. She broke the old mark of 10-6 set in 2015.

A-J’s Addison Osman finished in second place in the 100-meter hurdles with a 16.82 finish. She also finished in 7th place in the high jump with 14-10.

Fifth place efforts for A-J were Brooke Miller in the high jump with 5-0 and the 300-meter hurdles in 51.52.

Eighth place efforts for the Lady Wildcats were the 4x100-meter relay team of Brayden Fitzgerald, Osman, Ashley Detering and Brooke Miller in 53.87; the 4x200-meter relay team of Fitzgerald, Detering, Jade Marks and Lasley in 1:57.04; 4x400-meter relay team of Brooke Miller, Fitzgerald, Marks and Lasley in 4:36.73 and the 4x800-meter relay team of Cair Boget, Kenzi Boget, Kait Holshouser and Maddie Lingle in 11:52.

Tenth place finishes for A-J were Marks in the triple jump with 29.08.75 and Alivia Miller in the 100-meter hurdles in 18.84.

Du Quoin Invitational: 1st: Du Quoin, 145; 5th: A-J 49.

Lasley led the way for the Lady Wildcats with a first place finish of 10-03 in the pole vault at the invitational on Tuesday, April 25.

Marks had 4th place finishes in the triple jump with 32-01 and the 400-meter run in 1:09.15 and Addison Osman in the 100-meter hurdles in 17.63.

Fifth place efforts for A-J were Brooke Miller and Osman a tie for 2nd place in the high jump with 4-10; Brooke Miller in the 800-meter run in 2:48.19 and the 300-meter hurdles in 53.48; the 4x400-meter relay team of Fitzgerald, Lasley, Marks and Brooke Miller in 4:40.12; the 4x800-meter relay team of Kenzi Boget, Clair Boget, Lingle and Holshouser in 12:25.15 and Kenzi Boget in the 1600-meter run in 7:01.6.

Sixth place efforts were the 4x100-meter relay team of Fitzgerald, Addison Osman, Detering and Lasley in 54.96; the 4x200-meter relay team of Fitzgerald, Olivia Wilkins, Detering and Carsen Clements in 2:02.13 and Abby Sartin in the 100-meter hurdles in 18.79.

Seventh place efforts for A-J were Brooklyn Keene in the 200-meter dash in 31.70; Madison Goins in the 1600-meter run in 7:30.60; Heidi Mitchell in the shot put with 29-04.50 and Meghan Smith in the discus with 81-04.

Eighth place efforts for the Lady Wildcats were Mitchell in the 200-meter dash in 33.94; Alivia Miller in the 300-meter hurdles in 56.08; the 4x100-meter relay team of Andersyn Frick, Clements, Wilkins and Brooklyn Keene in 58.46; Clements in the high jump with 4-06 and Frick in the pole vault with 6-0.

Ninth place finishes for A-J were Wilkins in the 100-meter dash in 14.76; Clements in the 300-meter hurdles in 56.95; Holshouser in the pole vault with 5-06; Lasley in the long jump with 14-09.50 and Connar Hadley in the shot put with 29-02.

Tenth place efforts for the Lady Wildcats were Alivia Miller in the 100-meter hurdles in 19.16 and Jaycee Woodward in the discus with 79-07.