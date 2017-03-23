A-J girls’ track team members compete at recent indoor meets

The Anna-Jonesboro Community High School girls’ track season hasn’t begun yet, but two members have already done well in two indoor meets this past winter.

Senior Brooke Miller, in the 400 and 800-meter runs, and freshman Julia Lasley, in the pole vault, both competed at indoor meets at Southern Illinois University Carbondale and at Eastern Illinois University at Charleston.

Besides those two to build around, the team will have plenty of other competitors.

Seniors on the team are shot put/discus thrower Meghan Smith, distance runner Kenzi Boget and sprinter/hurdler Olivia Miller.

Junior distance runners are Clair Boget, Kait Holshouser and Maddie Lingle and field events competitors are Heidi Mitchell and Connar Hadley.

A sophomore expected to contribute in relay events is Brayden Fitzgerald and another freshman expected to help out is hurdler Addison Osman.

Eudy said there are 15 sophomores on the team.

Incoming freshmen Osman and Lasley were state champions in the 8th grade last year.

“From the girls standpoints, we have a good nucleus to build around,” A-J girls’ track coach Mike Eudy said. “We should do well in the conference.”

The Lady Wildcats open their season at Massac County on Tuesday, March 28.