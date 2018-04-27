A-J girls’ track team takes second

The Anna-Jonesboro Community High School girls’ track team finished in second place at the Du Quoin Invitational Thursday, April 19.

Host Du Quoin won with 112 team points and A-J finished second with 86.

First place finishes for A-J were recorded by Julia Lasley in the pole vault with a 10.0 effort, Anna Hess in the shot put with 31.03.50 and the 4x800-meter relay team of Maddie Lingle, Julia Hall, Madison Goins and Julia Ellis in 11:49.66.

Second place finishes for A-J were recorded by Hall in the 1600-meter run in 6:18.44; Hess in the discus with a 84-10; Addison Osman in the 100-meter hurdles in 17.58 and the high jump in 4-08; Amiyah Hart in the 200-meter dash in 28.40 and the 4x200-meter relay team of Ellis, Brayden Fitzgerald-Deener, Lasley and Amiyah Hart in 1:56.75.

Third place finishes were posted by Carsen Clements in the 300-meter hurdles in 57.21 and the high jump 4-8 and the 4x100-meter relay team of Atarah Hart, Jade Marks, Ashley Detering and Clements in 56.67.

Fourth place finishes were recorded by Jaycee Woodward in the shot put with 29.02.5; Lexie Lingle in the discus with 75-08.50; Lingle in the 800-meter run in 2:54.94; and the 4x400-meter relay team of Detering, Atarah Hart, Marks and Lingle in 4:47.32.

Fifth place finishes were posted by Osman in the 200-meter dash in 30.81; Olivia Wilkins in the 400-meter dash in 1:18.62; Abby Sartin in the 100-meter hurdles in 19.77; Fitzgerald-Deener in the 100-meter dash in 14.46 and Heidi Mitchell in the shot put with 28.02.