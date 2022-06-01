A-J girls go 3-1 in tournament play

Marlee Smith made a pair of free throws with 5 seconds left as the Anna-Jonesboro Community High School girls’ basketball team held on for a 28-26 win over host Christ Our Savior Lutheran of Evansville at the Centralia Winterfest Tournament Thursday, Dec. 30.

Christ Our Savior Lutheran had a shot at the buzzer that rimmed off the basketball rim.

Addison Denny led A-J with 8 points, 9 rebounds, 3 assists, and 2 steals and blocked shots. Denny was named to the all-tournament team.

Smith added 7 points, 3 rebounds, an assist and a steal for A-J.

Jenna Sadler had 6 points, 6 rebounds, 5 steals, an assist and a blocked shot. Riley Cruse had 4 points and a rebound.

Brodie Denny had 3 points, a steal and a blocked shot. Gamieka Harris had a rebound. Macie George had 2 rebounds.

Staunton 37, A-J 27: The Lady Bulldogs pulled ahead in the first quarter on their way to the tourney win Wednesday, Dec. 29.

Addison Denny led A-J with 16 points, 15 rebounds, 2 assists and a steal.

Brodie Denny had 11 points, 3 rebounds, 2 steals and an assist. Jenna Sadler had 7 rebounds, 3 assists and 2 steals. Smith had a rebound and 2 steals.

A-J 27, Greenville 23: After trailing early, the Lady Wildcats rallied in the second quarter and held on for the win Tuesday, Dec. 28.

Addison Denny scored 12 points for A-J to go with 8 rebounds and 2 steals.

Smith added 12 points and 2 steals. George had 2 points and assists and a rebound.

Brodie Denny had a point, 9 rebounds and 2 assists. Sadler had a point, 4 rebounds and 3 steals. Darci McMahan had 2 rebounds.

A-J 53, Elverado/Zeigler-Royalton 24: The Lady Wildcats built a 12-7 first quarter lead in the win earlier Tuesday, Dec. 28.

The game was added because A-J’s first round opponent Sandoval forfeited because several players contracted the COVID-19 virus.

Cruse had 11 points, 4 rebounds and 2 assists and steals to lead A-J.

Smith had 11 points, 2 rebounds and an assist. Addison Denny had 10 points, 14 rebounds, 2 assists, a steal and a blocked shot.

Ava Alsip had 4 points and a rebound. George had 6 points, 6 rebounds and an assist.

Sadler had 3 points, 4 assists, 3 rebounds and steals. Olivia Schaefer had 2 points, 2 rebounds and a steal.

Savannah Smith had 2 points, 2 rebounds, an assist and a steal. Gamieka Harris had 2 points and 3 assists.

Gakhara Harris had 2 points, 4 rebounds and 2 assists. Brodie Denny had 3 rebounds, 2 assists and a steal.

A-J finished 3-1 in tournament play and improved to 9-9 overall. A-J is scheduled to play Thursday, today, at Goreville and Saturday at Murphysboro.