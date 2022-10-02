Home / Home

A-J girls rally to score victory over host Vienna

Thu, 02/10/2022 - 2:36pm admin

The Anna-Jonesboro Community High School girls’ basketball team went 1-1 in action last week.

A-J 43, Vienna 41: The visiting Lady Wildcats came on in the final quarter in the win Saturday, Feb. 5.

“It was a battle,” A-J  head coach Matt Denny said. “We shot well late.”

The Lady Eagles led 8-5 after one quarter and 22-19 at the half. A-J trailed 29-26 going into the final quarter.

Addison Denny led A-J with 19 points, 14 rebounds and 3 assists and steals.

Brodie Denny added 11 points, 2 rebounds and 2 steals. Marlee Smith had 10 points, a rebound, an assist and 2 steals. 

Riley Cruse had 3 points and rebounds and a steal. Jenna Sadler had 5 rebounds, 2 blocked shots, an assist and a steal. Macie George had 4 rebounds and 2 blocked shots.

Du Quoin 30, A-J 26: The visiting Lady Wildcats were held scoreless in the second quarter in the loss Tuesday, Feb. 1.

A-J led 9-4 after the first quarter, but was outscored 16-0 in the second quarter to trail 20-9  at the half. The Lady Wildcats trailed 24-21 after three periods.

Addison Denny had 10 points, 6 rebounds, 2 blocked shots, an assist and a steal to lead A-J.

Smith had 6 points, 4 rebounds, 2 blocked shots and an assist. Cruse had 4 points and 3 rebounds. Sadler had 3 points, 5 rebounds and steals and 3 assists. Brodie Denny had 3 points, an assist and a steal.

A-J, 12-16 overall plays host Vienna again at the Class 2A regional on Saturday, Feb. 12. The Lady Wildcats were scheduled to play Goreville earlier this week to end regular season play.  

