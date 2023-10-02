Home / Home

A-J girls rally for win over Du Quoin

Fri, 02/10/2023 - 5:24pm admin

After trailing early, the host Anna-Jonesboro Community High School girls’ basketball team rallied for a 47-43 win over Du Quoin Monday, Feb. 6.

Du Quoin was ahead 7-6 after one quarter and 19-18 at the half. The Lady Wildcats came back to lead 31-30 going into the final quarter, when they outscored Du Quoin 16-13 to post the win.

Kansas Craig had a season-high 23 points to lead A-J. Savannah Smith scored 7, Jayda Shepard and Jayci Needling 6 each and Macie George 4.

A-J is scheduled to play Thursday, today, at home against Massac County on Senior Night.

A-J is scheduled to play in the first round of the Massac County Class 2A regional Saturday, Feb. 11, at Vienna.

