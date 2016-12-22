A-J girls score big win over Pinckneyville

The Anna-Jonesboro Community High School girls’ basketball team did something its hasn’t accomplished in a while on Tuesday, Dec. 13.

“It’s been at least six years since we’ve beaten Pinckneyville,” A-J coach Matt Denny said. “They’re a solid team.”

Host A-J held on for a 36-33 win over the Lady Panthers.

The Lady Wildcats built a 14-11 first quarter lead and were ahead 23-17 at the half. A-J led 33-27 headed into the final quarter and was outscored 6-3 in the come-from-behind bid.

Elle Basler sealed the win with 1.3 seconds remaining when she made back-to-back free throws.Basler had 14 points and 6 rebounds to lead A-J.

Angel Helm added 6 points and 6 rebounds. Jasmin Foster had 5 points and 2 rebounds.

Connar Hadley had 4 points and 6 rebounds. Lexa Sharp had 4 points and a rebound. Hunter Denny had 3 points and a rebound.

Du Quoin 35, A-J 33: The visiting Lady Wildcats led until the final quarter in the conference loss Thursday, Dec. 15.

A-J led 10-2 after one quarter and 21-12 at the half. The Lady Wildcats were ahead 29-22 headed into the final period. The Lady Indians came on to outscore A-J 13-4 in the final frame to eke out the win.

“We had a shot at the buzzer and missed it,” Denny said.

Only three A-J players were able to get in the scoring column.

Helm led the way with 17 points and 9 rebounds. Basler added 10 points and 5 rebounds and Foster 6 points and 3 rebounds.

A-J, 6-4 overall, plays Thursday, today, at home against Carterville in a rescheduled game.