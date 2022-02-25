A-J girls take 10th at state bowling finals

The Anna-Jonesboro Community High School girls’ bowling team earned a 10th place finish at the 2022 Illinois High School Association state finals.

Finals competition took place Friday and Saturday, Feb. 18-19, at The Cherry Bowl in Rockford.

The A-JCHS girls’ bowling team advanced to state for the first time in school history.

The A-J girls bowled 60 games and had a team score of 10,725.

Twelve teams competed at the finals. Lockport won the state title with a team score of 11,743.

Madi Hawk led A-J with a state final score of 2,413 pins. With that score, Hawk finished 18th at state among individual competitors.

The individual title at state went to Madison Ferguson of Vandalia, with a score of 2,842.

Scores tallied by Hawk’s A-J teammates at state included Whitley Quick with 2,190; Olivia Myers with 2,106; Jaden Ebberts with 2,076; Sara Sinisi with 1,798 ; and Ruby Duskey (who bowled in one game) with 142.

The team was coached by Cary Quick and Micah Cross.