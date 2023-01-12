A-J girls take third at Harrisburg tourney

The Anna-Jonesboro Community High School girls’ basketball team finished in third place at the Harrisburg Preview Invitation Tournament Saturday, Nov. 25.

The Lady Wildcats lost twice on Saturday to host Harrisburg and Carmi-White County to finish 2-2 in the tourney.

A-J’s Savannah Smith and Meme Harris were named to the all-tournament team.

Harrisburg 54, A-J 36: A-J fell behind 16-13 in the first quarter.

Harris led A-J with 9 points. Smith and Jayda Shepard scored 7 each, Kansas Craig and Eden Lee 4 each and Alivia Schaefer and Emma Craig 2 apiece.

Carmi-White County 49, A-J 27: The Lady Wildcats trailed 18-4 after one quarter.

Smith led A-J with 15 points. Shepard scored 5, Eden Lee 3 and Kansas Craig and Ariana Turner 2 each.

A-J 52, West Frankfort 40: A-J led 13-7 at the end of one quarter on its way to the win Wednesday, Nov. 22.

Smith led A-J with 13 points. Harris scored 11, Lee 10, Kansas Craig 9, Raelynn Sadler and Shepard 4 each and Turner 1.

A-J 46, Eldorado 37: A-J trailed at the end of the first quarter 9-6 before coming back to take a 20-18 lead at the half on its way to a tournament opening win Tuesday, Nov. 21.

Smith led A-J with 17 points. Lee scored 6, Kansas Craig and Shepard 5 apiece, Sadler and Harris 4 each, Emma Craig and Turner 2 each.

Carbondale 64, A-J 31: The game was tied 13-13 after one quarter in the season opener for visiting A-J.

The Lady Terriers were ahead 23-17 at halftime.

Smith and Shepard led A-J with 10 points each. Lee had 6 and Kansas Craig 5.

A-J, 2-3, is scheduled to play Thursday, today, at home against Marion. Proceeds from the game will go to Christmas charities.