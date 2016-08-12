A-J girls win two, record goes to 5-1

The Anna-Jonesboro Community High School girls’ basketball team won a pair of games in action last week.

A-J 48, Marion 46: Trailing after three quarters, the Lady Wildcats came back in the final quarter to post a win over host Marion Thursday, Dec. 1.

“Marion is very good,” A-J coach Matt Denny said. “But our girls battled and persevered and know they can come back if they don’t panic.”

Marion led at every quarter break before A-J stormed back in the final quarter.

Elle Basler led the way for A-J with 19 points, 10 rebounds and 4 steals.

Angel Helm had 9 points, 3 rebounds and 2 steals.Jasmin Foster had 6 points, 2 steals and a rebound.

Julia Ellis had 6 points and a steal. Connar Hadley had 3 points and 7 rebounds.

Lexa Sharp had 3 points. Caitlin Sawyer had 2 points and a rebound.

A-J 45, Nashville 39: The visiting Lady Wildcats fought back to win in double overtime in the Southern Illinois River-to-River Conference Mississippi Division game Tuesday, Nov. 29.

A-J trailed 29-17 after three periods before fighting back for a 31-31 tie in regulation play.

Basler had 13 points, 5 rebounds, 3 steals and an assist.

Helm had 13 points and 3 rebounds. Foster had 10 points and 3 rebounds.

Hadley had 6 points and 11 rebounds. Hunter Denny had 3 points and a rebound.

A-J, 5-1, is scheduled to play Thursday, today, at West Frankfort.