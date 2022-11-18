A-J girls working hard to prepare for new season

First-year Anna-Jonesboro Community High School girls’ basketball head coach Rob Shepard likes the work ethic his team has shown as it prepares for the upcoming season.

“We’re going to be a young team, but this is the hardest working group I’ve ever coached,” Shepard said. “They’re working hard and every day they are improving.”

The Lady Wildcats finished 15-17 last season.

The lone senior returning from that team is 6-0 forward Macie George.

A junior who saw action last season is 5-6 guard Riley Cruse.

Other juniors in the mix are 5-9 forward Alex Keller, 5-6 guard Meme Harris and 5-8 forward Hannah Webb.

Sophomores include 5-8 guard Olivia Schaefer, 5-8 forward Ana Turner and 5-5 guard Savannah Smith.

The Lady Wildcats were scheduled to open their season earlier this week at Carbondale.

“I’m excited for the season,” Shepard said. “I believe they’re going to give 100 percent and they have that desire to win.”