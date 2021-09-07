A-J golf meeting set

The 2021 Anna-Jonesboro Community High School girls’ and boys’ golf seasons will be the topic of an informational meeting which is planned Monday, July 12.

The meeting is set for 5 p.m. Monday at the pavilion at the Union County Country Club golf course in Anna.

Any student athlete who may be interested in playing on the A-JCHS girls’ or boys’ golf teams is encouraged to attend the meeting.

Those who attend the meeting will have an opportunity to meet the new A-J golf coaches and to receive information about the upcoming season and summer events.