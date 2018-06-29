A-J golf open open practice sessions slated

Open practice sessions for the Anna-Jonesboro Community High School golf teams are scheduled in July at the Union County Country Club course in Anna.

The first girls’ open practice is scheduled from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 11.

Open practice for boys is scheduled from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Thursday, July 12. The rest of the practice schedule will be announced then.

Practice is for all incoming freshmen through seniors.

Players are reminded that they will need to have physicals on record at the school in order to participate.

Official practice for the golf teams is scheduled to begin Aug. 13.

For further information, call the golf course at 833-7912.