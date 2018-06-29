Home / Sports / A-J golf open open practice sessions slated

A-J golf open open practice sessions slated

Fri, 06/29/2018 - 6:27pm admin

Open practice sessions for the Anna-Jonesboro Community High School golf teams are scheduled in July at the Union County Country Club course in Anna.

The first girls’ open practice is scheduled from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. on  Wednesday, July 11.

Open practice for boys is scheduled from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Thursday, July 12. The rest of the practice schedule will be announced then.

Practice is for all incoming freshmen through seniors.

Players are reminded that they will need to have physicals on record at the school in order to participate.

Official practice for the golf teams is scheduled to begin Aug. 13.

For further information, call the golf course at 833-7912.

The Gazette-Democrat

112 Lafayette St.
Anna, Illinois 62906
Office Number: (618) 833-2158
Email: news@annanews.com

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here