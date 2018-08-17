A-J golf teams prepare for 2018 season openers

The Anna-Jonesboro Community High School boys and girls golf teams will both be in rebuilding modes this season.

“We lost two big graduating classes,” A-J golf coach Brandon Bierstedt said. “We’ll be back to rebuilding this year.”

There are nine players so far on the boys’ team this season.

Bierstedt plans to build a team around senior Carson Reynolds and junior Pete Hauser. Reynolds advanced to the sectional last season.

“We’ve got experience from those two returning,” Bierstedt said.

Only six girls have come out so far for the team.

The top two returners are both seniors: Emma Ray and Cloe Gamber.

“We’re still in the process of recruiting,” Bierstedt said.

Though practice began this past Monday, Bierstedt said it’s still not too late for anyone to sign up for either team.

The Wildcat boys open their season this Saturday at the 18-hole A-J Invitational at the Union County Country Club course in Anna.

Bierstedt said he anticipates that 12 to 16 area golf teams will compete at the invitational.

The girls open their season in a triangular match between West Frankfort and Carterville and the host Lady Wildcats at the Union County Country Club golf course in Anna on Tuesday, Aug. 21.