A-J golfer Levi Hall advances to state

Anna-Jonesboro Community High School golfer Levi Hall competed in the Class 1A boys’ state golf tournament at Prairie Vista Golf Course in Bloomington Saturday, Oct. 14.

Hall finished with a 174, which tied him for 66th place.

Hall advanced to state with a 6th place top 10 score of 80 at the Trenton Wesclin Class 1A sectional, which was played last week.

The top three teams and the top 10 individuals not on any of those teams advanced to state.

A-J, which finished in 10th place overall as a team at sectional, had Carson Reynolds finishing behind Hall with 89, followed by Peter Hauser 91, Hunter Ralls 98 and Jax Watkins 122.

The A-J girls competed at the Class 1A sectional at Alton Marquette last week.

Emma Ray led the way for the Lady Wildcats and finished with 94, followed by Molly Ellis 95, Connar Hadley 104, Britni Helton 107, Sydnie Ralls 110 and Hannah Hileman 130.

The Wildcat girls did not have a state qualifier.