A-J to host Madison

The Madison High School football team will travel to Anna-Jonesboro to play at The Pit Friday, Oct. 14. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

The Trojans are 3-3 after losing to Carterville, 45-19, last Friday. The Wildcats are 2-5 after losing to Du Quoin.

A-J head coach Brett Detering said Madison is a small school with some good athletes.

Madison’s quarterback is Carlos Wilson.

The backfield is led by senior Jaylenne Williams and sophomores Steven Moore and Jalen Belford.

A-J will be playing its final home game of the season Friday, which will be Senior Night.