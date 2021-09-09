A-J to host Massac for White Out Game

The Anna-Jonesboro Community High School football team is set to host its fall White Out Game this Friday night, Sept. 10.

All proceeds from the game will benefit the Haley’s Haven playground project, which is planned at the Anna City Park.

Anna-Jonesboro will welcome Massac County to The Pit for Friday night’s game. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

Massac County finished 2-4 during the spring season and returns only three senior starters from that squad.

The returning starters include lineman Terry Jansen, 6-2, 283 pounds; linebacker Max Bremer, 6-2, 226 pounds; and defensive back Justice Willis, 5-10, 165 pounds.

Senior Justin Willis, 5-10, 165 pounds, is Massac County’s quarterback.

Leading the running attack will be junior TreShaun Bagby, 5-11, 185 pounds; and senior Tyrus Riley, 5-10, 211 pounds.

Massac County’s two wins during the spring came after a one-win season in 2019. The Patriots went a couple of seasons without a win.

“We’re looking to continue to improve this year,” Massac County head coach Jason Roper said.

Massac County is in the Ohio Division of the Southern Illinois River-to-River Conference.

The Patriots earned a forfeit win in the first game of the season over Fulton County, Ky., which didn’t have enough players to field a team. Massac County defeated Ballard Memorial out of Kentucky 58-20 last week.