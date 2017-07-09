A-J to host Massac in Whiteout game

The Massac County High School football team has posted an 0-2 record this season and will battle host Anna-Jonesboro, 2-0, at 7 p.m. this Friday.

The Patriots lost to Nashville 17-12 last Friday night.

“They played Nashville tight,” A-J football coach Brett Detering said. “Their first loss was to a tough Du Quoin team.”

Game time is set for 7 p.m. Friday. This will be the 5th annual Whiteout game, with the proceeds going to the Muscular Dystrophy Association. Fans are invited to wear white to show their support. Official Whiteout MDA shirts are available at the school’s office for $10.

The game will be broadcast on WIBH radio in Anna.

The Patriots lost their 2017 season opener to Du Quoin, 48-8.

Senior quarterback Mason Corzine, 6-3, 170 pounds, was 6 for 13 passing for 139 yards, but with two interceptions. He also rushed for 57 yards on 10 carries in Friday night’s game.

The Patriots were led in the backfield last Friday by a pair of sophomores. Blake Baird, 5-6, 180 pounds, rushed for 43 yards on 13 carries. Jonathan George, 5-8, 215 pounds, added 33 yards on 9 carries.

“Their quarterback can run or throw,” Detering said after viewing game film of the Patriots. “Their receiver is 6-5 and covers a lot of ground.”

That top receiver is senior Isaiah Thompson, 6-5, 185 pounds, who had 131 yards on 5 receptions.

Receiver junior Logan Gallo, 6-0, 230 pounds, had 8 yards on a reception.

Some of the top offensive linemen are seniors Josh Allbritton, 5-9, 165 pounds; Gabe Russell, 6-1, 310 pounds; Wyatt Helland, 6-2, 300 pounds; and sopomores Christian Dumas, 5-10, 200 pounds, and Lane Reed, 6-3, 265 pounds.

Some of the top defensive linemen are Russell and senior Zuri Turner, 5-6, 220 pounds; junior Jonathan Sullivan, 5-8, 170 pounds; and senior Ethan Hornback, 5-10, 205 pounds.

The Patriots only won one game last season.

“They’re a team that can make big plays,” Detering said. “We’ve got to be sound on defense. Hopefully, our speed and our option game are working.”