A-J to host Nashville in White Out Game Friday

Anna-Jonesboro is scheduled to host Nashville Friday night, Sept. 16, in high school football action.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at The Pit. Friday night’s matchup will be A-J’s 2022 White Out Game.

“Hopefully, that will get us going,” A-J head football coach Brett Detering said about this week’s game. “I’m looking forward to responding and be ready to go.”

A-J is 1-2 overall. The Hornets are 2-1 after defeating Wesclin 33-0 last Friday.

“Our schedule is tough, nothing really changes,” Detering said. “We know Nashville has made the playoffs the last couple of seasons. Winning for them is huge.”

Junior J.T. Malawy will handle quarterback duties for the Hornets.

Senior Kaden Gajewski will be in the backfield along with juniors Noah Miller and Mason Szopinski.