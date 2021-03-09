A-J hosts Murphysboro for football home opener

Murphysboro High School football coach Gary Carter still has vivid memories from last season when the Anna-Jonesboro football team overcame a 27-7 deficit to rally for a 28-27 win.

“You can’t shoot yourself in the foot like that,” Carter said. “We made too many stupid mistakes. But when you’re dealing with 15 to 17 year old kids, that is what happens.”

The Red Devils are scheduled to visit The Pit this Friday night when Wildcats host their first home game of the fall season. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

Leading Murphysboro at quarterback will be junior Drew Caldwell, 5-11, 175 pounds.

The backfield for the Red Devils features juniors Devon Clemons, 5-8, 180 pounds, and Ethan Finke, 6-1, 190 pounds; and senior Calvon Clemons, 5-7, 155 pounds.

“We’re young and we’ve got a lot of holes to fill,” Carter said.

The Red Devils opened their season last Friday with a 46-43 triple overtime win over Jackson County archrival Carbondale. The win was Murphysboro’s first over the Terriers since 2015.

“Murphysboro has a lot of quality kids coming back,” A-J head coach Brett Detering said. “They always have a lot of speed. We have to make sure big plays don’t hurt us.”