A-J hosts Pinckneyville for homecoming game

Anna-Jonesboro Community High School football coach Brett Detering viewed the game film on the Pinckneyville football team this past weekend.

“I think we match up well against them,” Detering said. “We both have similar type offenses.”

The Panthers, 1-4, play the Wildcats, 4-1, at The Pit for A-J’s annual homecoming game Friday, Sept. 30.

“We’re both option style running teams,” Pinckneyville Coach Todd Thomas added.

Game time is set for 7 p.m. The game will be aired on WIBH radio in Anna.

Pinckneyville lost 42-6 to Du Quoin last Friday.

Quarterbacking the Panthers is senior Brian Kling, 6-0, 160 pounds. He was 4 of 6 passing for 45 yards against the Îndians with an interception.

A favorite target last weekend was senior Dylan Carns, 6-2, 220 pounds, who made four receptions for 22 yards. Senior Alex Howard, 5-11, 205 pounds, caught a pass for 17 yards.

Junior Ryan Brueggemann, 5-9, 145 pounds, was the leading rusher last week with 41 yards in 5 carries. Senior Alex Howard, 5-11, 205 pounds, added 37 yards on 12 carries.

“We’ve had a lot of injuries,” Thomas said. “We’re slowly getting them back.”

Howard was a key running back Thomas counted on this season and an injury has hampered him so far. He gets better every week Thomas added.

Some of the top offensive linemen are seniors Carns; Nick Cannon, 6-1, 265 pounds; Jonathan Gulley, 5-11, 195 pounds; junior Jeremy Opp, 5-10, 235 pounds; and sophomore Sean Allgire, 5-9, 225 pounds.

Most of the offensive linemen switch over to play on the defensive team, including Cannon, Howard, Carns and Kling.

Though a fifth win this Friday won’t assure a playoff berth for the Wildcats, it will definitely head them in the right direction.

“We want to get to the playoffs again,” Detering said.

The only common opponent for the two so far has been West Frankfort. Pinckneyville lost 21-14 and A-J beat the Redbirds 12-6.

“It’s always a good football environment at Anna,” Thomas said. “Coach Detering will have them ready to go. They will have a strong running game.”