A-J improves to 12-4 with win over Du Quoin

Trailing at various times throughout the game, the host Anna-Jonesboro Community High School boys’ basketball team fought back for a 60-58 win over Du Quoin in Southern Illinois River-to-River Conference Mississippi Division action Friday, Jan. 5.

The Indians led 15-12 after one quarter, but the Wildcats came back to go ahead 32-27 at the half.

Du Quoin pulled ahead 46-44 going into the final period. A-J made a 16-12 run in the final quarter to eke out the win.

A-J’s Jake Parr made the go-ahead shot in the final seconds of the game. The Indians’ final desperation 3-point shot missed at the buzzer.

Parr led the way with 24 points and 16 rebounds. Jacob Zimmerman added 13 points and 3 rebounds. Noah Smith had 5 points. Sheldon McGrath had 4 points and 6 rebounds.

Carson Reynolds had 3 points and a rebound. Tyler Smith and Noah McFarland each had 2 points and a rebound apiece.

A-J was 19 of 49 in shot attempts from the floor, 5 of 19 from 3-point range and 7 of 9 from the free throw line.

Du Quoin was 14 of 32 in shot attempts from the floor, 5 of 18 from 3-point range and 15 of 24 from the charity stripe.

A-J, 12-4 overall and 2-2 in the conference, is scheduled to play again Friday at Sparta and next week at the West Frankfort Mid-Winter Classic Tournament.