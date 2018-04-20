A-J Junior Wildcat wrestlers host awards night to conclude season

The A-J Junior Wildcats hosted an awards night April 12 to conclude the 2017-2018 wrestling season.

The Junior Wildcats started the season with a roster of 44 wrestlers, from age 5 through 8th grade.

The club’s coaches said they were proud of the commitment and growth they have seen in the team. They hope to see each one of the wrestlers back again next year.

The following awards were presented:

20-plus wins: Drew Holshouser, Barry Johnson.

30-plus wins: Arojae Hart, Rage Henderson, Blake Mays, Caleb Mays, Drew Sadler, Zoee Sadler, Aaron Sheffer.

40-plus wins: Titan Henderson, Jase Holshouser.

Most improved awards: Titan Henderson, Caleb Mays, Drake Penrod, JR Wright.

Based on practice attendance, determination and persistence, the club awarded two Wildcat Pride awards this year. The awards were presented to Drew Sadler and JR Wright.

The following career milestones were reached during the season:

100th career win: Barry Johnson.

200th career win: Arojae Hart, Caleb Mays.

300th career win: Blake Mays.

The Junior Wildcats also recognized four outstanding athletes who were cornerstones of the club this year.

They led drills in practice and mentored the young wrestlers. They assisted when needed and will be greatly missed next year, the coaches stated.

Congratulations and best wishes in high school wrestling were extended to 8th grade wrestlers Barry Johnson, Arojae Hart, Keegan Keller and Blake Mays.

The Junior Wildcats roster for 2017-2018 included:

Ryan Buckner, Niah Chotner, Nile Chotner, Noah Chotner, Dalton Cobb, Waylon Collins, Gibson Cox, Hayden Craft, Hunter Craft, Trevor Goins, Karson Graff.

Arojae Hart, Ben Harvel, Mark Heern, Rage Henderson, Titan Henderson, Cash Hodges, Cobie Hodges, Drew Holshouser, Jase Holshouser, Brayden Howell, Barry Johnson, Keegan Keller.

Kaleb Lincoln, Brayden Lyles, Caleb Mays, Blake Mays, Tuffy Mays, Chevy Mays, Daelan McNelly, Juliana McNelly, Tate Miller, Drake Penrod, Manning Rendleman.

Drew Sadler, Zoee Sadler, Travis Samuels, Aaron Sheffer, Brett Smith, Kaisen Smith, Jordan Starr, Julia Waters, Caden Wiggs, JR Wright.