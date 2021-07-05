A-J outscores Elverado

The Anna-Jonesboro Community High School baseball team defeated Elverado and fell to Harrisburg in action last week.

Harrisburg 8, A-J 3: Luke Lasley was 2-for-4 at the plate to lead the visiting Wildcats in the loss Tuesday, April 27.

Dylan Harvel was 1-for-2 with an RBI. Hayden Ralls added an RBI.

Mason Watkins, Dylan Hartline and Trent Mason pitched in the loss. Watkins pitched 2 innings and allowed 7 hits to go with a walk and no strikeouts. Hartline pitched 2 innings and allowed 2 hits to go with 2 walks and a strikeout. Mason pitched 2 innings and allowed a hit to go with a walk and a strikeout.

A-J 13, Elverado 3: Gavin Osman was 2-for-2 with an RBI to lead the hitting for visting A-J Monday, April 26.

Lasley was 2-for-4 with a triple and 2 RBIs. Harvel was 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI. Jake Merriman was 1-for-1 with 2 RBIs.

Brett Smith and Hartline were each 1-for-1. Kyle Jerrell was 1-for-2 with an RBI. Nick McGrath was 1-for-4.

Jerrell, Dylan Ahlberg and Ralls pitched in the win. Jerrell pitched 4 1/3 innings and allowed a hit to go with 5 walks and 7 strikeouts. Ahlberg pitched 2/3 of an inning and allowed no hits to go wih no walks and a strikeout. Ralls pitched 2 innings and allowed 2 hits to go with a walk and 6 strikeouts.