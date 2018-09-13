A-J outscores Massac County 28-7 for first win of season

In the third game of the season, the Anna-Jonesboro Community High School football team was able to pull ahead early and held on to the lead in a 28-7 win over host Massac County Friday night, Sept. 7.

“I was pretty pleased how we played,” A-J coach Brett Detering said. “We needed to get on the winning side of things.”

The game was ended early in the third quarter because of continued lightning across the sky.

“It wasn’t my call,” Detering said. He said that both coaches had to agree on a call to end the game. “We would have liked to have played a little more, we were experiencing success.”

A-J improved to 1-2 and Massac County fell to 0-3.

It didn’t look good for the Wildcats early in the game.

After being forced to punt on their opening drive, the Patriots recovered the football on an A-J fumble.

Massac County then gambled on a fourth down play and was halted and A-J took over.

The Wildcats’ offense then began clicking.

Quarterback Conner Jerolds scored a touchdown on a 58-yard run after a two-play drive.

The Patriots were offsides on the ensuing extra point kick.

Fullback Damian Chrisp then scored on an extra point run to boost A-J to an 8-0 lead it would not relinquish with 2:16 remaining in the first quarter.

On the Patriots’ next drive, Nate Belcher recovered a fumble to set up the next Wildcat score.

Running back Reid Morrison scored on a 4-yard run at the end of a 4-play drive. The extra point kick was off and A-J pulled ahead 14-0 with 10:46 remaining in the first half.

On the Patriots’ next drive, quarterback Ethan Parks connected with Isaiah Hart for a 20-yard TD pass after a lengthy drive.

The drive was fueled around 30 yards of penalties committed against the Wildcats.

Ethan Parks’ extra point kick was good and the Patriots pulled to 14-7 with 1:59 remaining in the first half.

On the next A-J drive, Morrison broke loose for a 51-yard run to move the ball to the Patriots’ 1-yard line.

However, an offsides penalty pushed A-J back to the 6-yard line.

Chrisp then scored and Noah Treece’s extra point kick was good for a 21-7 A-J lead with 58 seconds remaining in the opening half.

The Wildcats’ offense continued rolling to open the final half.

After a 6-play drive, quarterback Jerolds connected with Garrett Fabec with a 25-yard touchdown pass.

Treece’s extra point kick was good and A-J was ahead 28-7 with 9:20 remaining in the game.

The game was then suspended because of lightning.

Morrison led A-J’s 192-yard rushing attack with 87 yards on 4 carries.

Jerolds added 60 yards on 5 carries. Chrisp had 33 yards on 6 carries. Nate Kisat had 12 yards on 4 carries.

“It was good to see some big plays for us,” Detering said. “We’ve been struggling with having big plays.”

Jerolds was 2 of 4 passing for 43 yards. Fabec made both receptions.

The Patriots were held to 85 yards rushing.

“We hope this game gives us a little confidence,” Detering said. “We hope it will grow from this game.”