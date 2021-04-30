Home / Home
Dylan Ahlberg was on the mound for the Anna-Jonesboro baseball team in a game against Trico on Thursday, April 22. The game was played at Kiwanis Field at the Anna City Park.

A-J outscores Trico

Fri, 04/30/2021 - 5:30pm

The Anna-Jonesboro Community High School baseball team defeated visiting Trico 5-4 in 8 innings Thursday, April 22.

Dylan Smith led A-J’s hitting by going 2-for-4 with an RBI. Mason Watkins and Kyle Jerrell were each 1-for-3 with an RBI apiece. Dylan Ahlberg was 1-for-4.

Ahlberg and Watkins pitched in the win. Ahlberg pitched 3 1/3 innings and allowed 2 hits to go with 4 strikeouts and 3 walks. Watkins pitched 4 2/3 innings and allowed 5 hits to go with 8 strikeouts and 2 walks.

A-J, 1-2, is scheduled to  play Friday at home against Cobden.

