A-J pitchers allow no hits in two victories

The Anna-Jonesboro Community High School baseball team won twice in recent action.

A-J 10, Vienna 0: Sheldon McGrath was 2-for-3 with a triple, a stolen base and 4 RBIs to lead the host Wildcats in the non-conference win Friday, April 6.

Hunter Ralls was 2-for-3. Conner Jerolds was 2-for-4 with a double. Ross Pinnon was 1-for-3 with a double and 3 RBIs.

Kyle Clover was 1-for-3 with an RBI. Wyatt Johnson was 1-for-3 with a double. Bryce Osman had a stolen base.

Clover, Ethan Krumrey, Jackson Laster, Johnson and Trenton Newberry pitched in the win, combining on a no-hitter to go with 4 walks and 6 strikeouts.

A-J 10, Pinckneyville 0: Ralls fired a no-hitter to lead visiting A-J to the win in Southern Illinois River-to-River Conference Mississippi Division action Thursday, April 5.

Ralls walked one batter and struck out 10 in the win.

Ralls also led the team's hitting attack by going 3-for-4 with a home run and 5 RBIs.

Pinnon was 2-for-2 with a double and an RBI. Osman and Jerolds were each 2-for-3. Dalton Goddard and Krumrey were both 1-for-3 with a double apiece. McGrath was 1-for-4.

Anna-Jonesboro, 4-4, is scheduled to play Friday at home against Nashville and Saturday at home against Chester.