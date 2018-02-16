A-J to play at 2A regional in Johnston City

The Anna-Jonesboro Community High School boys’ basketball team is scheduled to compete at the Illinois High School Association Class 2A regional which is set Feb. 19-23 in Johnston City.

The tournament schedule follows:

Monday, Feb. 19: 6 p.m., West Frankfort vs. Vienna. 7:30 p.m., Chester vs. Johnston City.

Tuesday, Feb. 20: 7 p.m., A-J vs. West Frankfort/Vienna winner.

Wednesday, Feb. 21: 7 p.m., Du Quoin vs. Chester/Johnston City winner.

Friday, Feb. 23: 7 p.m., championship game.