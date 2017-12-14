A-J rallies to post victory over Cobden

The Anna-Jonesboro Community High School boys’ basketball team came on in the second half for a 70-58 win over host Cobden in non-conference action Saturday, Dec. 9.

“We got in early foul trouble in the first half,” A-J coach Mike Chamness said. “But, we started knocking down some shots in the third quarter.”

Cobden led 19-15 after one quarter. A-J fought back to pull ahead 33-28 at the half and was up 57-45 after three periods.

Jake Parr had 25 points and 8 rebounds to lead the Wildcats.

Sheldon McGrath added 13 points and 9 rebounds. Ross Pinnon had 13 points and a rebound. Logan Sawyer had 8 points and a rebound. Jacob Zimmerman had 6 points and 2 rebounds. Noah McFarland had 5 points and 2 rebounds.

Noah Franklin had 18 points and 8 rebounds to lead Cobden. John Russell and Connor Allen had 9 points apiece, Joe Brumleve 8, Zane Nance 7, Clayton Eck 6 and Landon Britt 1.

A-J was 22 of 39 in shot attempts from the floor, 6 of 14 from 3-point range and 8 of 15 from the free throw line.

Cobden was 11 of 35 in shot attempts from the floor, 8 of 16 from 3-point range and 12 of 15 from the charity stripe.

Nashville 61, A-J 36: The host Hornets built an early 12-9 first quarter lead on their way to the Southern Illinois River-To-River Conference Mississippi Division win Friday, Dec. 8.

The Hornets led 31-17 at the half and 49-29 after three periods.

“We kind of ran into a buzzsaw,” Chamness said. “We didn’t shoot well and we missed a lot of open shots.”

A-J was 9 of 27 in shot attempts from the floor, 4 of 18 from 3-point range and 6 of 14 from the charity stripe.

A-J, 6-1, plays again Friday at home against Carterville and at home Saturday against Massac County.