A-J scheduled to play Saturday at Madison

The Anna-Jonesboro Community High School football team is scheduled to play at Madison this Saturday afternoon.

This weekend’s matchup will be A-J’s next to last game of fall 2021 regular season play.

Game time is set for 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16. The Wildcats will be playing a Saturday afternoon game because Madison does not have lights on its football field.

The Trojans are 1-6 after losing last week to Carterville, 54-32. A-J enters the game at 3-4 overall.

“Like us, they don’t have a lot of depth,” A-J football head coach Brett Detering said. “But they have tremendous team speed.”

Detering has viewed film from Madison’s game against Carterville.

Senior Anthony Silas is the quarterback for the Trojans.

Top running backs are senior Jaylene Williams and freshmen Jaylen Beford and Demonee Ware.

“Right now our main focus is on Madison and we will go from there,” Detering said.

The Wildcats are scheduled to play Benton next week to close out the regular season. Benton had a 7-0 record after last week’s action.