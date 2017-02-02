A-J scores road win over West Frankfort

The Anna-Jonesboro High Community High School boys’ basketball team split in action last week.

A-J 47, West Frankfort 46: Jake Parr made a 3-pointer in the waning seconds to lift the visiting Wildcats to the win Saturday, Jan. 28.

The Redbirds drove down the floor but missed twice as time expired to preserve the A-J win.

A-J coach Mike Chamness said that during the fourth quarter, his squad was able to hold on to the lead. “We did a pretty good job, especially on defense,” he said.

A-J led 11-7 after one quarter and 30-21 at the half.

“We got off to a pretty good start and shot well,” Chamness said. “We knew the second half they would make a run.”

The Redbirds pulled to 36-32 after three quarters and outscored A-J 14-11 down the stretch.

Jacob Zimmerman, who had five 3-pointers and was 5 of 7 from that range, finished with 17 points.

Parr had 17 points and 14 rebounds. Sheldon McGrath had 6 points and 4 rebounds.

Logan Sawyer had 2 rebounds. Ross Pinnon had 3 points and 4 rebounds.

A-J was 8 of 24 in shot attempts from the floor, 9 of 19 from 3-point range and 4 of 6 from the free throw line.

The Redbirds were 11 of 25 in shot attempts from the floor, 6 of 20 from 3-point range and 6 of 7 from the charity stripe.

Nashville 61, A-J 43: The visiting Wildcats couldn’t recover from a bad first quarter in the Southern Illinois River-to-River Conference Mississippi Division loss Friday, Jan. 27.

The Hornets pulled ahead 13-4 after one quarter and 26-12 at the half. Nashville led 38-26 going into the final period.

McGrath had 14 points and 4 rebounds to lead A-J.

Parr had 13 points and 10 rebounds. Jade Gillis had 6 points and a rebound.

Pinnon had 5 points and 2 rebounds. Noah McFarland had 3 points and a rebound. Sawyer had 2 points and 3 rebounds.

A-J was 11 of 27 in shot attempts from the floor, 4 of 14 from 3-point range and 9 of 14 from the free throw line.

The Hornets were 25 of 41 in shot attempts from the floor, 3 of 16 from 3-point range and 2 of 3 from the charity stripe.

A-J, 15-11, plays Friday at home against Carterville and Saturday in the Benton Shootout against Carmi-White County at 11:30 a.m.