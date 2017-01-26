A-J scores win over Christopher in final game at tournament

Jake Parr had 19 points and 15 rebounds to lead the Anna-Jonesboro Community High School boys’ basketball team to a 53-48 win over Christopher in the final game at the West Frankfort Mid-Winter Classic Saturday, Jan. 21.

“All week long we’ve been playing tight games, we finally found a way to win,” A-J coach Mike Chamness said after the game. “I’m very proud how we came back and battled. Hopefully, we’re on the right track.”

Logan Sawyer and Jacob Zimmerman each had 12 points and 2 rebounds for the Wildcats.

Sheldon McGrath had 4 points and 7 rebounds. Carson Reynolds had 3 points, Ross Pinnon 2 and Blake Pena 1.

A-J was 15 of 36 in shot attempts from the floor, 3 of 10 from 3-point range and 14 of 20 from the free throw line.

The Bearcats were 15 of 32 in shot attempts from the field, 4 of 20 from 3-point range and 6 of 8 from the charity stripe.

Cairo 71, A-J 68: The Wildcats fell behind early in the tournament loss Thursday, Jan. 19.

The Pilots built a 20-6 first quarter lead and were ahead 30-26 at the half.

McGrath led the way for A-J with 15 points and 9 rebounds.

Parr added 15 points and 6 rebounds. Reynolds had 13 points and a rebound.

Noah McFarland had 11 points. Zimmerman added 6 points and Pinnon 5. Sawyer had 2 points and 5 rebounds.

The Wildcats were 14 of 26 in shot attempts from the floor, 8 of 12 from 3-point range and 16 of 25 from the free throw line.

The Pilots were 27 of 47 in shot attempts from the floor, 4 of 15 from 3-point range and 3 of 9 from the charity stripe.

Marion 61, A-J 55: A-J came on in the final half before losing in the West Frankfort Classic Wednesday, Jan. 18.

Parr had 21 points and 4 rebounds to lead A-J. McFarland had 9 points and 2 rebounds.

McGrath had 8 points and 12 rebounds. Zimmerman had 8 points and 2 rebounds.

Sawyer had 6 points and 4 rebounds. Jade Gillis had 3 points.

Marion was 16 of 41 in shot attempts from the floor, 5 of 13 from 3-point range and 14 of 21 from the free throw line.

A-J was 13 of 34 in shot attempts from the floor, 5 of 21 from 3-point range and 14 of 22 from the charity stripe.

“We got beat by three pretty good teams this week,” Chamness said.

The Wildcats lost their opening game of the tourney to Herrin 59-49 on Monday, Jan. 16.

A-J, 7-13 overall, plays at Nashville Friday and at West Frankfort on Saturday.