A-J set to host North Mac in second round play

The Anna-Jonesboro Community High School football team is scheduled to play host to North Mac at The Pit this Saturday in an IHSA 3A second-round playoff game.

Game time is set for 2:30 p.m. For fans who can’t make it to the game, the contest will be aired on WIBH radio in Anna.

North Mac is a consolidated high school, which is located between Virden and Girard, near Springfield.

North Mac, 9-1, posted a 35-7 win over Beardstown in first round action last Saturday.

“We played pretty well,” North Mac coach Shane Owsley said. “We’re a senior dominated team. They've been starting since they were sophomores.”

North Mac is led at quarterback by senior Grant Graham, 5-8, 165 pounds. He rushed for 105 yards and passed for 105 yards in the win. He has 700 yards rushing and has passed for 1,100 yards this season.

Senior fullback Griffin Hatalla, 5-9, 185 pounds, broke the century mark in rushing in the first-round win with 110 yards.

Another running back threat is senior Asa Donaldson, 6-3, 180 pounds. He rushed for 50 yards in the win. He is also the team’s leading pass receiver and had 80 yards in pass receptions last week.

Other running threats are seniors Josh Weller, 5-10, 160 pounds and Jessie Trew, 6-2, 165 pounds.

“We’re kind of a run-first team,” Owsley said. “But we can throw it.”

“They run a balanced attack,” A-J coach Brett Detering added.

The offensive line is built around juniors Will Christopher, 6-6, 260 pounds, and Lucas Britenstine, 6-0, 300 pounds.

“We’re pretty big up front,” Owsley said. “We average about 270 to 280 pounds.”

“They’re very big,” Det ering added, who oberved the team on game film. “They’ve got a lot of size.”