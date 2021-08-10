A-J set to welcome Du Quoin Friday night

The Du Quoin High School team is 3-3 after last Friday’s 50-14 loss to Breese Mater Dei.

Anna-Jonesboro, 3-3, is scheduled to host the Indians at The Pit this Friday. Game time is set for 7 p.m.

Leading Du Quoin at quarterback is senior David Lee, 6-0, 190 pounds.

The backfield is led by senior Nick Brown, 5-10, 175 pounds; juniors Jonathan Hamilton, 5-9, 185 pounds, Gabe Adams, 5-10, 155 pounds, and Elijah Jones, 5-8, 150 pounds.

“It’s no secret: Du Quoin is more of a running team,” Du Quoin head coach Derek Beard said. “We want to run the ball.”

A-J coach Brett Detering has watched the Indians on game film.

“They’ve got a lot of offensive weapons,” Detering said. “They’ve got some kids with some speed. We’ll have to minimize that and play up to our capabilities.”

Leading receivers are junior Cage Green, 6-0, 160 pounds; seniors Nishan Woody, 6-0, 160 pounds.

Du Quoin, similar to A-J, needs five wins to get a playoff nod.

“They’re in the same situation we are in,” Detering said. “Our focus is to make the playoffs and get five wins. We’ll try to have a good finish to do that.”