Home / Home

A-J set to welcome Du Quoin Friday night

Fri, 10/08/2021 - 11:11am admin
They’ve got a lot of offensive weapons,” Detering said. “They’ve got some kids with some speed. We’ll have to minimize that and play up to our capabilities.”

The Du Quoin High School team is 3-3 after last Friday’s 50-14 loss to Breese  Mater Dei.

Anna-Jonesboro, 3-3, is scheduled to host the Indians at The Pit this Friday. Game time is set for 7 p.m.

Leading Du Quoin at  quarterback is senior David Lee, 6-0, 190 pounds.

The backfield is led by senior Nick Brown, 5-10, 175 pounds; juniors Jonathan Hamilton, 5-9, 185 pounds, Gabe Adams, 5-10, 155 pounds, and Elijah Jones, 5-8, 150 pounds.

“It’s no secret: Du Quoin is more of a running team,” Du Quoin head coach Derek Beard said. “We want to run the ball.”

A-J coach Brett Detering has watched the Indians on game film.

“They’ve got a lot of offensive weapons,” Detering said. “They’ve got some kids with some speed. We’ll have to minimize that and play up to our capabilities.”

Leading receivers are junior Cage Green, 6-0, 160 pounds; seniors Nishan Woody, 6-0, 160 pounds.

Du Quoin, similar to A-J, needs five wins to get a playoff nod.

“They’re in the same situation we are in,” Detering said. “Our focus is to make the playoffs and get  five wins. We’ll try to have a good finish to do that.”

The Gazette-Democrat

112 Lafayette St.
Anna, Illinois 62906
Office Number: (618) 833-2158
Email: news@annanews.com

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

CAPTCHA
This question is for testing whether you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.
3 + 0 =
Solve this simple math problem and enter the result. E.g. for 1+3, enter 4.
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here