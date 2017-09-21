A-J slated to host Carterville for homecoming game

The Anna-Jonesboro Community High School football team begins Southern Illinois River-to-River Conference Mississippi Division play Friday when it hosts Carterville.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. for the A-J homecoming game at The Pit. The game will be aired on WIBH radio in Anna.

The Lions are 3-1 after a big Mississippi Division Conference win last Friday over Du Quoin, 20-7.

Carterville has 17 seniors on its roster, while A-J has 15.

The Lions’ lone loss was to Herrin, 49-20.

The Wildcats enter the game with a 4-0 mark after a 71-41 win over Nashville last week. Both teams are 1-0 in conference play.

The Lions are led at quarterback by senior Christian Rawlinson, who was 12 for 22 passing for 208 yards with one interception in the Du Quoin game.

Senior Luke Ford, 6-6, 248 pounds, who has a lot of Division I college programs interested in him, had 93 yards on 5 receptions. Ford had 96 yards on 10 catches in the Du Quoin game.

Another top receiver, senior Markas Lazdinis, had 109 yards on 6 receptions in the Du Quoin win.

In the loss at Herrin, Rawlinson was 18 of 27 passing for 199 yards in the game.

The quarterback was also the leading rusher against Du Quoin, with 75 yards on 15 carries. Carterville had a game-total 115 yards rushing against the Indians in that win.

Sophomore Rafe Tuttle added 31 yards rushing on 8 carries against the Indians.

“They’ve got a good quarterback,” A-J coach Brett Detering said. “It’s not a good week to be short in our secondary.”

Several A-J defensive backs were absent because of injuries in last Friday’s win.

“Hopefully, we’ll get some guys back from injuries,” Detering said.

Carterville senior running back Brock Tuttle added 31 yards rushing on 8 carries against Du Quoin.

A few of the top offensive linemen are seniors Brendan Fitzpatrick and Zach Schlindwein and junior Julian Harshbarger.

Some of the key defensive players are all linebackers including Ford and Lazdinis, both two-way players and linebackers, junior Colin Laczynski and senior Justin Johnson.