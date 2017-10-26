A-J slated to host Hillsboro in Class 3A first-round matchup

The Anna-Jonesboro Community High School football team is scheduled to host Hillsboro in the Class 3A Illinois High School Association playoffs Saturday at The Pit.

Game time is set for 2 p.m. The game will be broadcast on WRAJ radio in Anna.

A-J enters the postseason with a 9-0 record. Hillsboro is 6-3.

“In the past, we were predominately a run-oriented team,” Hillsboro coach Aaron Duff said. “But we’ve been able to mix it up and pass with some play action (passes) this season.”

Senior Dillon Civitate, 6-3, 225 pounds, is the quarterback. Duff estimates he has around 1,300 yards passing this season.

His top receivers are both ends in senior Drake Paden, 6-2, 170 pounds, and junior Jordan Gregg, 6-2, 220 pounds.

“They are a physical team with two good wide receivers,” A-J coach Brett Detering said.

Detering noted that Hillsboro’s quarterback “throws the ball high and is able to get it to them. We’ve got to put pressure on him. It’s certainly going to be a challenge for us. Hopefully, our defense doesn’t give up the big plays.”

“Our defense is giving up the fewest points allowed in our conference,” Duff said. “We’ve given up only 134 points this season.”

Five teams from Hillsboro’s South Central conference are advancing to the playoffs.

“They’ve done well against their competition,” Detering said. “And, they play good competition.”

Detering said he does like having the home field advantage for the opening round of the playoffs.

“It’s nice to have a home game for the playoffs,” Detering said. “It’s a great environment for the fans.”