A-J softball coach looks to seniors for leadership

Anna-Jonesboro Community High School softball coach Rodney Seip is looking to his senior leadership for success this season.

“We’ve got the potential to be pretty decent,” Seip said. “It depends a lot on how our senior leadership steps up.”

Senior starters returning from last year’s 13-16 squad are Lexi Smith, who will take over catching duties this season; pitcher/first baseman Britney Helton; infielder/outfielder Payton Alsip; and center fielder Alexa Macy.

Juniors seeing action last year as well were pitcher/outfielder Morgan Wendling and first baseman/outfielder Abby Williams.

Another senior who could help out is outfielder Morgan Racey-Test.

Other juniors are infielders/outfielders Katie Mays and Ally Williams and catcher/outfielder Nicole Nance.

Sophomores who could contribute are infielder/outfielder Tobie Treece and pitcher/utility Cori Turner.

Freshmen hopefuls are infielder/outfielder Katie Shepard and pitcher/utility Avery Page.

“We’ve got plenty of talent,” Seip said.

Seip is looking at Pinckneyville as being the top team in the Southern Illinois River-to-River Conference Mississippi Division race. He said they return with a lot of experience from last season.

The Lady Wildcats were to open their season earlier this week with Johnston City. A-J is scheduled to play Thursday, today, at home against Steeleville.