A-J softball defeats Vienna, outscored by Pinckneyville

Anna-Jonesboro hosted Vienna in a high school softball game which was played Friday afternoon, April 6. The game was played at Jonesboro School. A-J was at bat and was looking to score some runs when the picture was taken. The game, won by A-J, was played on a chilly, blustery afternoon.A-J's Morgan Wendling was the winning pitcher in the game against Vienna. The A-J hurler allowed six hits and struck out six Vienna batters during the game.

Fri, 04/13/2018 - 9:34am admin

The Anna-Jonesboro Community High School softball team split in recent action.

A-J 14, Vienna 1: Tobie Treece and Lexi Macy were each 3-for-4 at the plate to lead the host Lady Wildcats to the win Friday, April 6.

Payton Alsip was 2-for-2 for A-J. Morgan Wendling was 2-for-4. Catie Mays was 1-for-2. Jasmin Foster and Lexi Smith were each 1-for-3. Britni Helton was 1-for-4.

Wendling was the winning pitcher with a six-hitter to go with no walks and 4 strikeouts.

Pinckneyville 13, A-J 1: Wendling and Foster were each 1-for-2 at the plate for the visiting Lady Wildcats’ only hits in the Southern Illinois River-to-River Conference Mississippi Division loss Thursday, April 5.

Helton was the losing pitcher, scattering 15 hits to go with a walk and a strikeout.

A-J, 2-4, is scheduled to play Thursday, today, at home against Century.

  

