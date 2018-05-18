A-J softball ends regular season, opens regional play

The Anna-Jonesboro Community High School softball team posted a 0-3 record to close out the regular season.

Chester 11, A-J 0: Alexa Macy was 2-for-2 to lead the host Lady Wildcats in the loss Friday, May 11.

Lexi Smith was 1-for-2 for A-J. Jasmin Foster was 1-for-3.

Britni Helton and Morgan Wendling pitched in the loss and combined to allow 11 hits to go with 2 walks and 3 strikeouts.

Trico 6, A-J 4: Katie Shepard was 2-for-3 at the plate to lead visiting A-J in the loss Tuesday, May 8.

Abby Williams was 1-for-2. Tobie Treece, Wendling and Smith were each 1-for-3. Macy was 1-for-4.

Wendling pitched in the loss and gave up 5 hits to go with 2 walks and 2 strikeouts.

Harrisburg 11, A-J 3: Macy, Wendling, Treece and Helton were each 2-for-4 to lead visiting A-J in the loss Monday, May 7.

Payton Alsip and Shepard were each 1-for-3.

Helton pitched in the loss, scattering 11 hits to go with 3 walks and a strikeout.

A-J, 9-17, was scheduled to play earlier this week against West Frankfort in the Class 3A regional at Vienna.