A-J softball improves to 13-2 with three wins

The Anna-Jonesboro Community High School softball team won three games in recent action.

A-J 13, Nashville 10: Ana Turner was 4-for-5 to lead the visiting Lady Wildcats to the win Friday, April 14.

Kansas Craig was 3-for-5 with a double, 2 home runs and 4 RBIs. Avery Osman was 2-for-4 with a home run and 4 RBIs. Jayci Needling was 2-for-4 with 2 RBIs. Jenna Sadler was 1-for-3. Shea Thorn was 1-for-4. Carmin Smith was 1-for-5.

Ruby Yates was the winning pitcher, allowing 10 hits to go with 3 walks and 6 strikeouts.

A-J 12, Egyptian 0: Four pitchers combined on a no-hitter in the win for the visiting Lady Wildcats Wednesday, April 12.

Yates pitched an inning and had 2 strikeouts. Chesnee Marks pitched an inning and had a walk to go with 3 strikeouts. Jenna Sadler pitched an inning and had 3 strikeouts. Sadie Cross pitched an inning and had 3 strikeouts.

Hallie Plott led A-J’s hitting by going 2-for-3. Cross was 1-for-1 with a triple. Thorn was 1-for-1 with an RBI. Osman was 1-for-2 with a home run and 4 RBIs. Kayleigh Wheaton was 1-for-2 with a double. Smith was 1-for-2 with an RBI. Sadler, Olivia Schaefer and Avery Poole each had an RBI.

A-J 12, Du Quoin 1: Osman was 3-for-3 with a home run and 4 RBIs to lead host A-J in the win Monday, April 10.

Sadler was 3-for-3. Craig was 2-for-3 with a double and 3 RBIs. Jayda Shepard was 2-for-3 with an RBI. Plott was 1-for-2 with a double. Smith was 1-for-3 with 2 RBIs.

Yates pitched a four-hitter to go with no walks and 8 strikeouts.

A-J, 13-2, 4-1 in the Southern Illinois River-to-River Conference Mississippi Division, plays Thursday, today, at Du Quoin.