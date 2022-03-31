A-J softball improves to 7-2 with recent wins

Cori Turner was 3-for-3 with an RBI to lead visiting Anna-Joneboro to a 14-3 win over Cobden in high school softball Monday, March 28.

Avery Osman was 3-for-5 with a home run and 3 RBIs for the Lady Wildcats. Jenna Sadler was 2-for-3 with a home run and 4 RBIs. Payton Seip had one hit with an RBI. Hallie Plott was 2-for-4. Shea Thorn was 1-for-2 with an RBI. Abigail Dahmer was 1-for-3.

Abby Clover was 2-for-2 for the Appleknockers. Emma Roberts was 1-for-1. Makenzie Howell was 1-for-2 with 2 RBIs. Karleigh Ellis was 1-for-2 with an RBI. Bianca Vicente was 1-for-2. Kylie Hale was 1-for-3 with a home run. Emma Kilpatrick was 1-for-3.

Dahmer and Chesney Marks pitched for A-J. Dahmer pitched 3 2/3 innings and allowed 7 hits to go with 2 walks and 2 strikeouts. Marks pitched 2 1/3 innings and allowed no hits to go with no walks and 3 strikeouts.

Vicente and Hale pitched for Cobden. Vicente pitched 3 1/3 innings and allowed 10 hits to go with 3 walks and 4 strikeouts. Hale pitched 2 2/3 innings and allowed no hits or walks and struck out 3.

A-J 9, Herrin 3: Osman was 3-for-4 at the plate to lead host A-J to the win over visiting Herrin Saturday, March 26.

Jenna Sadler was 2-for-4 for the Lady Wildcats. Payton Seip, Ariana Turner, Shea Thorn, Carmin Smith and Scotti Murray added a hit apiece.

Sadler was the winning pitcher, giving up 7 hits to go with a walk and 3 strikeouts.

A-J 18, Meridian 0: Abigail Dahmer was 2-for-2 to lead the host Lady Wildcats in an 18-0 win over Meridian Monday, March 21.

Turner, Seip, Smith and Murray were each 2-for-3. Olivia Schaefer, Brooke Carmack and Thorn were 1-for-1. Sadler and Plott were both 1-for-2. Osman was 1-for-3.

Sadler, Marks and Dahmer pitched in the win, combining for 2 hits to go with no walks and 5 strikeouts.

A-J, 7-2, plays at home Thursday, today, against Massac County.