A-J softball improves to 8-1 with four wins

The Anna-Jonesboro Community High School softball team’s record improved to 8-1 with four wins in action last week.

A-J 22, Plano 0: Ruby Yates and Jenna Sadler combined to pitch a one-hitter for the host Lady Wildcats Saturday, April 1.

Yates pitched 3 innings and allowed a hit to go with no walks and 6 strikeouts. Sadler pitched an inning and didn’t allow a hit to go with no walks and 2 strikeouts.

Avery Osman led A-J’s hitting by going 3-for-3 with 2 RBIs. Olivia Schaefer was 1-for-1 with a double and 2 RBIs. Shea Thorn was 1-for-1 with 2 RBIs.

Chesnee Marks was 1-for-1. Jayda Shepard was 1-for-2 with a triple and 4 RBIs. Hallie Plott was 1-for-2 with 2 RBIs. Carmin Smith was 1-for-3 with a double and 2 RBIs.

Ana Turner was 1-for-3 with an RBI. Kansas Craig was 1-for-3 with an RBI. Jayci Needling had an RBI.

A-J 4, Massac County 0: Yates fired a two-hitter to go with no walks and 4 strikeouts to lead the visiting Lady Wildcats to the win Thursday, March 30.

Thorn led A-J’s hitting by going 2-for-3 with a home run and 2 RBIs. Plott was 2-for-3 with an RBI. Craig was 2-for-4. Needling was 1-for-3 with a double. Sadler was 1-for-3. Shepard was 1-for-4 with a double. Turner was 1-for-4. Osman had an RBI.

A-J 1, Goreville 0: Yates won a pitching duel with visiting Blackcat pitcher Reese Ray Wednesday, March 29.

Yates gave up 4 hits to go with no walks and 9 strikeouts. Reese allowed 3 hits to go with 2 walks and 10 strikeouts.

Sadler scored the lone run for the Lady Wildcats in the 1st inning. Sadler reached base on error, stole 2nd base and then came home on a single by Osman.

Osman led A-J’s hitting by going 1-for-2 with the only RBI. Craig was 1-for-3 with a double and Smith was 1-for-2.

A-J 7, Murphysboro 2: Osman was 2-for-4 with a home run and 3 RBIs to lead the hitting for host A-J in the win Tuesday, March 28.

Shepard was 2-for-3 with a double. Craig was 2-for-4 with an RBI. Smith, Needling and Plott were each 1-for-3 with an RBI apiece. Thorn was 1-for-3.

Yates was the winning pitcher, giving up 6 hits to go with 2 walks and 9 strikeouts.