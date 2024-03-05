A-J softball posts 20th win of season

The Anna-Jonesboro Community High School softball team keeps on winning.

A-J won three more games in recent action. With the victories, A-J improved to 20-4 this spring. The Lady Wildcats had an 8-1 record in conference play.

A-J 17, West Frankfort 2

Four players hit home runs as A-J defeated the West Frankfort Lady Redbirds 17-2 at home on Monday, April 22.

Kansas Craig hit a solo home run in the fourth inning and singled twice in the second inning. Ruby Yates, Ana Turner and Emma Craig also homered in the game.

Pitcher Ruby Yates earned the win for the Lady Wildcats.

Kansas Craig went 3 for 4, Jayci Needling 2 for 3, Ana Turner 2 for 3, Ruby Yates 2 for 2, Jayda Shepard 2 for 3, Emma Craig 2 for 3, Chesnee Marks 1 for 1, Carley Pearson 1 for 2 and Olivia Schaefer 2 for 2.

A-J 5, Crab Orchard 1

Ariana Turner hit 2 home runs and drove in 2 runs as A-J defeated the Lady Trojans at home on Wednesday, April 24.

Pitcher Ruby Yates earned the win for the Lady Cats, surrendering 5 hits and 1 run over 7 innings while striking out 7 and walking 2.

Kansas Craig went 1 for 3, Jayci Needling 2 for 3, Ariana Turner 2 for 3, Jayda Shepard 2 for 3, Emma Craig 1 for 3 and Kayleigh Wheaton 1 for 3.

A-J 15, Benton 0

Jayda Shepard drove in 5 runs on 2 hits to lead host A-J past Benton on Thursday, April 25.

Sadie Cross, Jayci Needling and Jayda Shepard all hit home runs in the win.

Shepard, Needling, and Kansas Craig each collected 2 hits to lead AJ.

Kansas Craig went 2 for 4, Jayci Needling 2 for 4, Ariana Turner 1 for 3, Ruby Yates 1 for 3, Jayda Shepard 2 for 2, Emma Craig 1 for 2, Chesnee Marks 1 for 1, Carley Pearson 1 for 1, Olivia Schaefer 1 for 2 and Sadie Cross 1 for 1.

A-J scheduled to play against Murphysboro on Tuesday, Century on Wednesday and has an away game against Massac County slated for Thursday, today.