A-J softball season ends at regional

The Anna-Jonesboro Community High School softball team lost 10-5 to West Frankfort in first-round action at the Class 2A softball regional at Vienna Wednesday, May 16.

Alexa Macy was 3-for-4 at the plate to lead the Lady Wildcats. Morgan Wendling was 2-for-4 with a home run. Tobie Treece was 2-for-4.

Abby Williams was 1-for-3. Jasmin Foster and Lexi Smith were each 1-for-4.

Wendling was the losing pitcher, scattering 7 hits to go with 2 walks and 7 strikeouts.

A-J, which finished the season 9-19 overall, was 4-8 in the league for 3rd place in the Southern Illinois River-to-River Conference Mississippi Division.