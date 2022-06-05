A-J softball team 14-9 after winning three games

The Anna-Jonesboro Community High school softball team was 3-0 in last week’s action.

A-J 13, Du Quoin 6: Cassidy Janke was 3-for-4 to lead the host Lady Wildcats to the win Friday, April 29.

Shae Thorn was 2-for-3. Arianna Turner was 2-for-4 with a home run. Payton Seip and Avery Osman were each 2-for-4. Jenna Sadler was 2-for-5. Ruby Yates was 1-for-1 and Abigail Dahmer was 1-for-3.

Sadler and Yates pitched in the win. Sadler pitched 5 innings and allowed 7 hits to go with no walks or strikeouts. Yates pitched 2 innings and allowed a hit to go with a walk and 3 strikeouts.

A-J 9, Herrin 3: Thorn was 4-for-4 to lead visiting A-J to the win Thursday, April 28.

Carmin Smith was 3-for-4. Turner was 2-for-4 with a home run. Dahmer was 2-for-4. Olivia Schaefer, Sadler and Seip each had a hit apiece.

Yates and Chesnee Marks pitched in the win. Yates pitched 3 innings and allowed 3 hits to go with a walk and 4 strikeouts. Marks pitched 4 innings and allowed 6 hits to go with a walk and 5 strikeouts.

A-J 5, Crab Orchard 3: Osman was 2-for-3 with a two-run home run to lead the host Lady Wildcats to the win Wednesday, April 27.

Seip and Schaefer were both 2-for-3. Sadler, Hallie Plott and Smith each had a hit apiece.

Sadler was the winning pitcher, allowing 7 hits to go with no walks and 4 strikeouts.

A-J, 14-9, plays again Thursday, today, at Massac County.