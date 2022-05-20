Home / Home

A-J softball team 3-1 to close regular season

Fri, 05/20/2022 - 5:49pm admin

The Anna-Jonesboro Community High School softball ball team was 3-1 last week to close out regular season play.

A-J 16, Chester 4: Avery Osman led the way at the plate by going 4-for-5 with  a home run for the visiting Lady Wildcats Friday, May 13.

Hallie Plott was  2-for-3. Carmin Smith was 2-for-4. Jenna Sadler was 2-for-5. Ariana Turner had a home run. Cassidy Janke and Shea Thorn had a hit apiece.

Sadler and Ruby Yates pitched in the win. Sadler pitched 4 innings and allowed 3 hits to go with 2 walks and 2 strikeouts. Yates pitched 3 innings and allowed 3 hits to go with 2 walks and 5 strikeouts.

A-J 18, Pope County 0: Payton Seip was 3-for-3 with a home run to lead host A-J to the win Wednesday, May 11.

Osman was 3-for-4. Thorn was 2-for-3. Plott was 2-for-4. Brooke Carmack was 1-for-1 with a home run. Abigail Dahmer and Chesnee Marks were each  1-for-1. Smith was 1-for-3. Olivia Schaefer and Turner were each 1-for-4.

Yates was  the winning pitcher, allowing one hit to go with a walk and 11 strikeouts.

Trico 2, A-J 1: Thorn was 1-for-2 with a home run for visiting A-J, Tuesday, May 10.

Seip was 1-for-2 and Sadler was 1-for-3.

Marks pitched in the loss and allowed 5 hits to  go with a walk and 4 strikeouts.

A-J 9, Harrisburg 1: Seip was 3-for-4 to lead the host Lady Wildcats to the win Monday, May 9.

Osman was 2-for-4. Turner had a home run. Sadler, Thorn, Dahmer and Schaefer had a hit apiece.

Yates was the winning pitcher with a 3-hitter to go with 4 walks and 14 strikeouts.

A-J, 19-11, was scheduled to play Vienna at home earlier this week in the first round of the Johnston City Class 2A subregional. The championship is scheduled for Saturday, May 21.

The Gazette-Democrat

112 Lafayette St.
Anna, Illinois 62906
Office Number: (618) 833-2158
Email: news@annanews.com

