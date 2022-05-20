A-J softball team 3-1 to close regular season

The Anna-Jonesboro Community High School softball ball team was 3-1 last week to close out regular season play.

A-J 16, Chester 4: Avery Osman led the way at the plate by going 4-for-5 with a home run for the visiting Lady Wildcats Friday, May 13.

Hallie Plott was 2-for-3. Carmin Smith was 2-for-4. Jenna Sadler was 2-for-5. Ariana Turner had a home run. Cassidy Janke and Shea Thorn had a hit apiece.

Sadler and Ruby Yates pitched in the win. Sadler pitched 4 innings and allowed 3 hits to go with 2 walks and 2 strikeouts. Yates pitched 3 innings and allowed 3 hits to go with 2 walks and 5 strikeouts.

A-J 18, Pope County 0: Payton Seip was 3-for-3 with a home run to lead host A-J to the win Wednesday, May 11.

Osman was 3-for-4. Thorn was 2-for-3. Plott was 2-for-4. Brooke Carmack was 1-for-1 with a home run. Abigail Dahmer and Chesnee Marks were each 1-for-1. Smith was 1-for-3. Olivia Schaefer and Turner were each 1-for-4.

Yates was the winning pitcher, allowing one hit to go with a walk and 11 strikeouts.

Trico 2, A-J 1: Thorn was 1-for-2 with a home run for visiting A-J, Tuesday, May 10.

Seip was 1-for-2 and Sadler was 1-for-3.

Marks pitched in the loss and allowed 5 hits to go with a walk and 4 strikeouts.

A-J 9, Harrisburg 1: Seip was 3-for-4 to lead the host Lady Wildcats to the win Monday, May 9.

Osman was 2-for-4. Turner had a home run. Sadler, Thorn, Dahmer and Schaefer had a hit apiece.

Yates was the winning pitcher with a 3-hitter to go with 4 walks and 14 strikeouts.

A-J, 19-11, was scheduled to play Vienna at home earlier this week in the first round of the Johnston City Class 2A subregional. The championship is scheduled for Saturday, May 21.