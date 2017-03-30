A-J softball team defeats Johnston City, Shawnee

The Anna-Jonesboro Community High School softball team won two games last week.

A-J 7, Johnston City 3: Katie Williams was 2-for-3 with an RBI to lead the host Lady Wildcats in the non-conference win Friday, March 24.

Morgan Wendling was 2-for-4 with 3 RBIs for the Lady Wildcats. Lexi Smith was 2-for-4. Makenzie Carter was 1-for-2. Payton Alsip was 1-for-4.

“We played pretty well,” A-J softball coach Rodney Seip said. “We stranded 11 runners.”

Britney Helton was the winning pitcher with a three-hitter to go with 4 walks and 2 strikeouts.

A-J 4, Shawnee 3: Trailing 3-2, Lexi Macy had a game winning two-run double in the 5th inning to put the host Lady Wildcats ahead for keeps in a non-conference game Wednesday, March 22.

Smith was 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI to lead the Lady Wildcats. Carter was 1-for-2 with an RBI. Macy was 1-for-3 with a double and 2 RBIs.

Madi Ellet was 2-for-4 with an RBI for the Lady Reds. Drew McLane was 1-for-3 with 2 RBIs.

Carter pitched all 6 innings, scattering 5 hits to go with 3 walks and 10 strikeouts.

Losing pitcher Autumn McMahan pitched 7 innings and allowed 6 hits to go with 5 walks and 2 strikeouts.

A-J, 2-2, is scheduled to play Friday at Herrin. Shawnee, 0-3, is scheduled to play Friday at Meridian.