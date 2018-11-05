A-J softball team goes 1-2 in recent play

The Anna-Jonesboro Community High School softball team posted a 1-2 record in recent action.

A-J 3, Sparta 2: Britni Helton was 3-for-3 with a home run to lead the host Lady Wildcats in the Southern Illinois River-to-River Conference Mississippi Division win Wednesday, May 2.

Jasmin Foster and Morgan Wendling were each 1-for-2. Payton Alsip was 1-for-3.

Helton was the winning pitcher with a four-hitter to go with 2 walks and 7 strikeouts.

Murphysboro 20, A-J 7: Wendling was 3-for-4 to lead host A-J in the loss Tuesday, May 1.

Helton and Alsip were each 2-for-3. Tobie Treece was 2-for-4.

Foster was 1-for-2. Abby Williams and Katie Mays were 1-for-3. Alexa Macy was 1-for-4.

Wendling and Avery Page pitched in the loss. Wendling pitched 4 1/3 innings and allowed 8 hits to go with 2 walks and 3 strikeouts. Page pitched 1 2/3 innings and allowed 10 hits to go with 2 walks and a strikeout.

West Frankfort 6, A-J 3: Foster was 2-for-2 to lead the host Lady Wildcats in the loss Monday, April 30.

Helton, Lexi Smith and Macy were each 1-for-3. Wendling was 1-for-4.

A-J, 9-14, is scheduled to play Friday at home against Chester to close out regular season play on Senior Night.